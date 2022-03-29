Zimbabwe: Doorman Rallies Swimming Team for Cana Zone IV Champs

29 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

ZIMBABWE Swimming chairperson Tracey Doorman says they have high hopes for the swimming team to represent the country at the CANA Zone IV Championships in April.

The competition is pencilled for April 14 to 18 in Lusaka, Zambia, with 13 countries taking part.

Zimbabwe named a 38-member team over the weekend.

Doorman is confident the team will deliver.

"Many of the selected swimmers have either just been to (the) South Africa Age Group galas or are on their way to Nationals and Junior/Senior regional events in the coming weeks in South Africa.

"This is extremely good race preparation for all swimmers, and those who have returned will return to full training to continue their preparations.

"We are aiming to win and in general this is a strong team, so the hopes are high. Our parents and supporters are also keen to win the 'spirit trophy'," said Doorman.

Zimbabwe won the regional event in 2020, in Botswana. Last year it was replaced by a virtual competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team will be accompanied by coach Lindsy Tudor-Cole assisted by Mike Ranken.

Zanele Nkomazana is the team manager.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X