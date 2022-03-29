Africa: Head Coaches React Before Senegal Vs Egypt Clash On Tuesday

28 March 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Senegal and Egypt meet on Tuesday in the second leg of African qualifiers last round for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Here is what the two coaches said in the pre-match press conference:

Carlos Queiroz, Egypt coach:

We are completely ready, tomorrow (Tuesday) will be a day like any other, we have to go with our guts, we know the quality of Senegal, we need to have the courage to beat them. I think Egypt will defend well and I hope we will win this game, the best team will win the game. We prepared well in Cairo and came to Dakar. Egypt are a disciplined team, hard workers, if we are able to stay focused I am sure we will do a good job. Senegal know that if we have the ball we can do something magical. Two fantastic teams will play, the winner will be football. The two best in Africa will meet after Cameroon. If it was up to me, the best two in Africa would qualify. But that's the rule, I hope we will win tomorrow.

Aliou Cissé, Senegal coach:

"The good match is the one we win, the goal conceded against Egypt takes us out of the game. On the whole game, we could have been better. In tomorrow's game, our goal is to equalize first and then win. The 0-1 defeat in Cairo is behind us, we have the opportunity to write history in our new stadium, we can't go back, I'm focusing on that tomorrow. In the animation, we manage to combine, we have to be effective in the penalty area, very clinical, make the right gesture, the strategy I expect to give it to the players first. No need to fear against Egypt, we have to get into the game well, we are aware of our qualities, time is our first enemy, but that does not mean leaving with a grain of salt. The players do not need to be motivated, the objective is to qualify for the World Cup, a competition that every footballer would like to play. We are confident that we can do it even if the opponent is of quality, we go there with confidence and humility. It will be a very important afternoon for the Senegalese people. We work at all levels and also on set pieces and it's true that with the qualities of our players, we have to do better.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X