Morocco: Permanent Joint Migration Group Hails 'Progress' Made By Morocco-France Cooperation in Migration

28 March 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Paris — The Moroccan-French Permanent Joint Migration Group (GMMP), meeting on Monday in Paris, welcomed the "progress" achieved in the cooperation between the two countries in the area of migration.

The joint statement released at the end of this meeting underlines that "the two parties welcomed the progress made in the area of migration and reiterated their partnership in all areas, in a spirit of friendship, trust and mutual respect."

"The two sides agreed to work together to inject a new dynamic into all areas of migration in order to regain the pace of cooperation that existed before the pandemic," the same source said.

The Group recalls, moreover, that cooperation between Morocco and France in the area of migration is multidimensional and built around common achievements and concerted actions.

The GMMP, established in 2018, has become a reference framework to channel mutually beneficial cooperation for both countries, it said.

The structuring of the GMMP around sectoral subcommittees has helped to drive concrete achievements and optimize the channels of coordination between the various leaders, the Group further notes.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X