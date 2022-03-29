Tunisia-Canada - Import of Cereals Under Review

28 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The ways and means to boost trade between Tunisia and Canada, the promotion of olive oil and handicrafts exports and cereal imports, were the focus of a meeting held Monday at the Kasbah between Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Canada's ambassador to Tunisia, Patrice Cousineau.

The meeting also focused on "the means to promote cooperation relations at both bilateral and multilateral levels, at a time of challenges dictated by a difficult global situation, due to the Russian-Ukrainian war and its economic repercussions on all the countries of the world, especially developing countries," said a statement of the Prime Ministry.

Bouden seized the opportunity to praise Canada for its support to Tunisia, especially during the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic, through the "Covax" system, and its health assistance, reviewing the reforms undertaken by Tunisia to revive the economy, restructure small and medium-sized enterprises, rationalise public finances and boost investment.

For his part, the Canadian diplomat reaffirmed "his country's support for Tunisia in its talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its willingness to stand by it in these difficult circumstances", recalling Canadian initiatives in the areas of economic and social integration of women and support for the small business sector.

