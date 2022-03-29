Tunisia: South Korea Willing to Support Tunisia in Technological Infrastructure, Administration Digitisation and Opengov

Tunis/Tunisia — South Korean Minister of Interior and Security Jeon Hae-Cheol underlined on Monday his country's readiness to support Tunisia in the fields of technological infrastructure development, digitisation of the administration and OpenGov.

During his meeting at the Kasbah with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the Korean minister hailed the "success" of the experience of the Tunisian-Korean Cooperation Centre in the field of e-government and open government", which he said had contributed to the development of government action, the training of civil servants and the strengthening of their skills.

Quoted in a press release of the Prime Ministry, the South Korean minister, who is visiting Tunisia as part of the organisation of the Tunisian-Korean Forum for e-government, considered it "essential" to evaluate the activities and achievements of this centre, with a view to extending its activities for an additional period and relying more on Tunisian skills that have shown professionalism, especially during the period of the epidemic.

For her part, the Prime Minister welcomed, during the meeting, the support given by the Republic of Korea to Tunisia, stressing Tunisia's willingness to further develop bilateral cooperation to encompass other areas, such as tourism and technical cooperation.