Tunisia: Interior Minister Discusses Cybercrime With His Korean Counterpart

28 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine met on Monday at the department's headquarters with South Korean Minister of Interior and Security Jeon Hae-cheol, who is visiting Tunisia as part of the organisation of the Tunisian-Korean e-government Forum.

The meeting allowed for discussing issues of common interest between the two countries' Ministries of Interior, said a statement from the Ministry. It also discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation in several areas related to the fight against organised crime and cybercrime, as well as modern mechanisms for integrated road traffic control.

The meeting, the statement said, was also an opportunity to discuss the prospects for cooperation through the activation of joint cooperation programmes, especially in the fight against terrorism, border security and training, in addition to the revival of the Tunisian-Korean joint security committee.

Earlier in the day, the Korean minister had held talks with President Kais Saïed and Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X