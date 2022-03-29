Tunisia: Interior Minister Discusses Cybercrime With His Korean Counterpart

Tunis/Tunisia — Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine met on Monday at the department's headquarters with South Korean Minister of Interior and Security Jeon Hae-cheol, who is visiting Tunisia as part of the organisation of the Tunisian-Korean e-government Forum.

The meeting allowed for discussing issues of common interest between the two countries' Ministries of Interior, said a statement from the Ministry. It also discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation in several areas related to the fight against organised crime and cybercrime, as well as modern mechanisms for integrated road traffic control.

The meeting, the statement said, was also an opportunity to discuss the prospects for cooperation through the activation of joint cooperation programmes, especially in the fight against terrorism, border security and training, in addition to the revival of the Tunisian-Korean joint security committee.

Earlier in the day, the Korean minister had held talks with President Kais Saïed and Prime Minister Najla Bouden.