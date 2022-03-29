Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives French Minister of Economy and Finance

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received on Monday 28/3/2022France's Minister of Economy and Finance, Mr. Bruno Le Maire, in the presence of Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat, and Minister of Trade and Industry, Ms. Nevine Gamea.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that President El-Sisi asked Mr. Le Maire to convey his greetings to French President Emmanuel Macron, stressing the priority of the economic cooperation dossier between Egypt and France.

President El-Sisi also expressed his aspiration to deepen and develop prospects for joint cooperation, in this regard, in light of the continuous momentum witnessed by Egypt and France's strategic relations. This is in addition to the increase in French investments in Egypt through national mega projects and the improvement in the investment climate, as well as the modern infrastructure network.

For his part, the French Minister of Economy and Finance conveyed to President El-Sisi President Emmanuel Macron's greetings, stressing his country's keenness to maximize cooperation with the Egyptian government in various fields that aim to benefit the ongoing development process in Egypt, especially in light of the efforts made by Egypt at all levels.

This is particularly in light of achieving many economic successes as well as the centrality of the Egyptian role in laying the foundations for security and stability in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean. Mr. Le Maire also stressed the importance of his current visit to Cairo as a real beginning of the actual implementation of the major projects pertaining to the comprehensive financing package signed between the two countries in June 2021.

The meeting witnessed discussions on ways to enhance cooperation between Egypt and France at the trade and economic levels, as well as looking into the prospects for maximizing French investments in the implementation of various national projects in Egypt, particularly in the sectors of transportation, electric car manufacturing, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, communications and digital services, waste recycling, and green hydrogen production.

