Malawi: Hammers Coach Laments Career Threatening Play By Mafco

Ekwendeni Hammers head coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa has emotionally said MAFCO Football Club should be placed in its own special league other than the TNM Super League because of its dangerous play characterised by numerous career-threatening tackles.

Mwafulirwa was speaking to Nyasa Times after a 2-2 draw against the Salima based soldiers in a game played at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Hammers took a lead after 19 minutes when Ghanaian Mike Tetteh welcomed a decent cross from the right flank by Edgar Mgagana. The Ghanaian simply touched the ball with his heal and the piece of leather left the floor, went high and past goalkeeper Ronald Khunga.

But three minutes later, Nochard Chimbalanga's free kick for MAFCO found Zikani Sichinga in the danger zone who nodded it past Hammers' keeper for a quick equaliser.

One could see that the visiting soldiers resorted to a highly physical approach to the game as they kept conceding free kicks as a result of persistent dangerous knocks executed on the home side players.

In the second half, MAFCO's captain, Paul Ndlovu jumped high to connect a corner kick by Kingsley Nkhonjera with his header in the 53rd minute to let the soldiers lead by 2-1.

But Mike Tetteh was on song again in the 66th minute when he equalised for the home side, registering a brace with a powerful header from a cross that originated from the left flank.

Pressing for a winner, Hammers won a corner kick after 71 minutes. Commotion in the box saw MAFCO's Ted Kalinda beating a Hammers player and knocking him down in an off-ball situation. Referee David Chinoko did not hesitate to show him a red card.

It ended 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Hammers coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said he was not happy with the result.

"MAFCO have brilliant players in their captain Paul Ndlovu and Nochard Chimbalanga but the rest are ruthless animals. I think SULOM should find a special league for MAFCO. They kept on injuring my players throughout the game.

"We have a youthful squad that is shaping itself to cope up with the super league heat. We hope to have a formidable side as the league progresses," remarked Mwafulirwa.

But his counterpart Stereo Gondwe said he did not see any dangerous play by his players.

"I am hearing from you that Calisto beat a player in the box. I didn't see that happening. There is always commotion when a corner is being taken. They knocked our players as well but no red card was flashed.

"We are satisfied with a point that we have collected from here and we hope to rectify the problems we have seen and continue to enjoy our game," explained Gondwe who was wearing a Real Madrid jersey while on duty in charge of a TNM Super League side.