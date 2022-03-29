Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack - 7 Passengers Feared Killed, Many Missing

29 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than seven persons are feared dead, following terrorists' bomb attack on an Abuja-Ibadan route train.

Sources close to the Rigasa Train Station in Kaduna said that seven passengers were killed during the attack, with some missing, while the attackers left with many.

Relevant authorities were, however, liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the identity of the passengers from manifest, for efficient tracking.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, had earlier confirmed the attack but did not give details.

A passenger who survived the attack, told journalists on phone that while in transit, "we heard a loud bang. A bomb exploded."

He recalled that "the earth shook and within the twinkle of an eye, it was gun shots everywhere." Read the survivor's story HERE.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

