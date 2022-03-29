Nigeria: Azman Air Halts Operation in Kaduna Airport After Attack

<em>Armed persons on Monday evening attacked a Kaduna-bound train carrying hundreds of passengers, just days after an attack at the Kaduna airport.</em>

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.airazman.com/About-us">Azman Air Services Limited</a> on Monday announced that it has suspended operations into Kaduna for "a few days" amidst the recent attack at the Kaduna International Airport.

In a statement, the airline stated that the decision is to ensure the safety of travellers and workers is guaranteed.

"The management of Azman Air would like to inform the general public that we will be halting our operations into Kaduna airport for a few days," it said.

Suspension of the airline operation into Kaduna is coming two days after armed men <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/519850-gunmen-attack-kaduna-airport-kill-official.html">invaded the runway of the Kaduna airport</a> and killed at least a guard before security forces responded.

The incident delayed the takeoff of a Lagos-bound flight by almost 44 minutes.

"We understand the security situation around the airport has been handled and normalcy has been restored accordingly, but it is imperative for the management to re-evaluate its operational procedures into the airport to ensure maximum safety of equipment, staff and passengers are fully guaranteed," Azman air management said.

The airline explained that, "The bedrock of our operations is safety and we will continue to explore every option to aid its delivery to the highest standard."

Terrorists, which the government refers to as bandits, have stepped up attacks in Kaduna in the last one week.

Armed persons on Monday evening attacked a Kaduna-bound train carrying hundreds of passengers.

The train, which left Abuja at about 6 p.m., was attacked between Katari and Rijana. But no casualty has been confirmed from the incident yet.

Witnesses said some passengers were killed while some were abducted. The Kaduna government said it is checking through the list of passengers to determine the number of those missing.