Africa: The Republic of Madagascar Accedes to the Protocol Establishing the African Court On Human and Peoples' Rights

Arusha — "This is an excellent development and we exhort Madagascar to also make the Special Declaration under the Article 34(6) to allow individuals and NGOs to access the Court directly," remarked the President of the African Court Hon Lady-Justice Imani Daud Aboud.

She also reminded other States which have not ratified the Protocol and made the Special Declaration to do so.

The States that have deposited the Declarations so far are eight. These are Burkina Faso, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mali, Niger and Tunisia.