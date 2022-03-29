Kenya: 24.5 Million Kenyans Registered in the Various Political Parties - Nderitu

29 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu says 24.5 million Kenyans have been registered in the eighty-two political parties ahead of the August elections.

Nderitu made the announcement on Tuesday during a press conference after the receipt of the party membership list by last Saturday.

"We have 24,571,400 registered members in political parties in the country. In the list 15 million are male while 8.6 M are female. 82 political parties have submitted their lists," she said.

Nderitu stated that the political parties' membership will be certified by April 2, ahead of the primaries.

She stated that withing seven days the register of political parties is expected to have concluded the certification and present the list to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in readiness for nominations.

"The deadline for submission of certified party membership register to IEBC is 9th April," she said.

As at March 28, 912 independent candidates had manually applied for clearance with 650 application having so far been cleared.

