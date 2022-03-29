South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Visits Free State During Presidential Imbizo

29 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government leads efforts to institutionalise the DDM in the Free State province through the visit of President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on 08 and 09 April 2022, undertake the second District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo to the Free State Province, in the Mangaung Metro Municipality. The President will be accompanied by the Premier of Free State Province, Sisi Ntombela, various Cabinet Ministers including the DDM champions, Free State Province MECs, Mayors and Councillors.

The visit to the Free State examplifies the President's message in the 2022 State of Nations Address (SoNA) of a government that must work for the people.

The DDM Presidential Imbizo is an important public participation platform which aims to provide a platform for: - (1) giving citizens a voice; (2) the President an opportunity to listen to the people and respond to their concerns; (3) to assess the level of service delivery in the Province; (4) to track progress on the institutionalisation of the DDM in the province; (5) to mobilise for community support for the work of government; (6) to unblock any blockages that hamper economic growth and efforts to mitigate the triple challenges (Unemployment, Poverty, Inequality).

The Mangaung Metro is under Intervention in Terms of Section 139 (5) (a) & (c). The intervention is meant to assist the Metro to improve its finances and to deliver on its mandate, thus setting it on a path to an effective and efficient functioning municipality. Progress has been registered in this regard and it is expected that the DDM Imbizo will give the necessary impetus to key intervention and plans being implemented for sustainable stability and development.

The DDM is an all of government and society approach which enables integrated and responsive planning, budgeting, implementation, as well as monitoring and evaluation through the 'One Plans'. The 'One Plans' are central to building an accountable, ethical, capable and developmental state that delivers on its mandate.

