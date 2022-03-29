South Africa: MEC Jacob Mamabolo Meets With Unity in Diversity Representing E-Hailing Driver Partners

press release

Joint statement of the Gauteng department of roads and transport and unity in diversity

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, together with Head of Department, Dr Darion Barclay, met with Unity in Diversity ("UID"), an action group representing e-hailing driver partners, to discuss matters of common interest on Monday, 28 March 2022.

The purpose of meeting was to obtain feedback from UID on whether it will continue to participate in the mediation process following a meeting of the parties which took place on 21 March 2022.

The parties once again had a productive and successful engagement where they agreed that the Department will host a consultative workshop with e-hailing driver partners where various issues raised by the driver partners will be discussed further.

UID also affirmed its commitment to participating in the mediation process and has expressed faith in the process and the outcomes it seeks to achieve.

The parties agreed on a list of priority issues that will be addressed and sought to be resolved through the mediation process, which includes issues relating to security, pricing and fare structuring, downgrading of vehicles of driver partners on e-hailing platforms as well as the creation of a consultative forum between e-hailing companies and the driver partners.

The mediation process will be concluded by the end of June 2022.