Ghana: GES Releases Computerised Placement for 2021/2022 Candidates

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) for Senior High Schools (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Schools nationwide.

A press release issued by the GES said 555,353 candidates out of 571,892 candidates who sat for last year's Basic Education Certificate Examination, qualified to be placed.

It said 367,811 candidates out of the 555,353 qualified candidates were automatically placed in one of the schools of their choice whiles 187,542 qualified candidates would have to do self-placement to select available schools since they could not be matched with any of their choices.

"Candidates who did not match with any of the choices from the automatic placement system would be redirected to the self-placement portal where they would be required to select a school by providing their region, residential preference, school, and the course to study" it said.

Schools selected on the self-placement portal can be changed as many times as the candidate wishes until they enroll in a school, it added.

The statement directed parents, guardians and students to follow these steps to check the status of their wards and themselves.

Obtain a placement pin code from an approved vendor, after obtaining a pin code, log onto the site www.cssps.gov.gh and then enter the ten-digit index number and add 21 as the year of completion.Example: (123456789021), enter the pin code details (serial number and pin), click on submit and wait for placement to be displayed, then print the form if you have been placed and visit the school to begin the admission process.

The system would redirect candidates for self-placement if not placed, it said.

It added that,a call center with toll free number 3032987654, has been set up to address concerns from the public.