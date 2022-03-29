South Africa: Post Office Extends Mail Service to More Countries

The SA Post Office now offers an air mail service to 34 countries and surface mail to 51 countries.
Customers who order items from other countries should include their cell phone number with their address details so that the Post Office is able to send them an SMS when the item is ready for collection.
Customers who send items to other countries must make sure they do not send anything that is not allowed in the mail, which includes any arms, ammunition, explosives, liquids or items that could break and leak. No plant or animal material may be sent to other countries. For more information, please visit the website of the postal administration in the receiving country.
Mail is transported in bulk, which means that customers should take care when packing items for dispatch abroad.
The mail service is now available to the following countries:
Air mail
Road transport
Sea Transport
Albania
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Canada
China
Czech Rep.
Denmark
England
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
India
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Maledive
Netherlands
Norway
Oman
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Serbia
Singapore
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sweden
Switzerland
Thailand
United Arab Emirates
United States of America
Botswana
Kingdom of Eswatini
Lesotho
Malawi
Mozambique
Namibia
Tanzania
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Argentina
Ascension
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Brazil
China
Comoros
Czech Rep.
Denmark
England
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
India
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Lesotho
Madagascar
Maldives
Mauritius
Netherlands
Oman
Poland
Portugal
Reunion
Romania
Seychelles
Singapore
South Korea
Spain
Sri Lanka
St Helena
Sweden
Switzerland
Thailand
Tristan da Cunha
United Arab Emirates
United States of America
International items are delivered within an average of 10 workdays. For a quicker service, the Post Office offers the EMS service, which delivers items within 24 hours of arrival in the destination country.
Customers can easily access the electronic customs declaration form on the Post Office website for quick clearance of parcels. The form is under "tools" on the website www.postoffice.co.za.
South Africans are entitled to two tax-free gifts from abroad per year, provided the value of each gift is below R1400. More information is on the SARS website at https://www.sars.gov.za/customs-and-excise/sending-or-receiving-goods-in-the-post/.