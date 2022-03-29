South Africa: Post Office Extends Mail Service to More Countries

29 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The SA Post Office now offers an air mail service to 34 countries and surface mail to 51 countries.

Customers who order items from other countries should include their cell phone number with their address details so that the Post Office is able to send them an SMS when the item is ready for collection.

Customers who send items to other countries must make sure they do not send anything that is not allowed in the mail, which includes any arms, ammunition, explosives, liquids or items that could break and leak. No plant or animal material may be sent to other countries. For more information, please visit the website of the postal administration in the receiving country.

Mail is transported in bulk, which means that customers should take care when packing items for dispatch abroad.

The mail service is now available to the following countries:

Air mail

Road transport

Sea Transport

Albania

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

China

Czech Rep.

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Maledive

Netherlands

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Singapore

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

United States of America

Botswana

Kingdom of Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Tanzania

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Argentina

Ascension

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

China

Comoros

Czech Rep.

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Lesotho

Madagascar

Maldives

Mauritius

Netherlands

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Reunion

Romania

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

St Helena

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Tristan da Cunha

United Arab Emirates

United States of America

International items are delivered within an average of 10 workdays. For a quicker service, the Post Office offers the EMS service, which delivers items within 24 hours of arrival in the destination country.

Customers can easily access the electronic customs declaration form on the Post Office website for quick clearance of parcels. The form is under "tools" on the website www.postoffice.co.za.

South Africans are entitled to two tax-free gifts from abroad per year, provided the value of each gift is below R1400. More information is on the SARS website at https://www.sars.gov.za/customs-and-excise/sending-or-receiving-goods-in-the-post/.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

