Somalia-Based KDF Officers Restore Water Supply, Donate Food to Tabda Residents

29 March 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops operating in Somalia under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) last week repaired a water pump supplying water to Tabda residents.

The pump, which was broken and abandoned for a long time, had left area residents without a reliable water supply.

Repair of the pump has restored water supply to the residents and cushioned them against the ongoing drought effects currently being experienced in the area.

At least 4.5 million people in Somalia are in need of urgent humanitarian aid as it is experiencing its worst drought in a decade.

The drought has seen the number of people who are internally displaced increase at an alarming rate.

The severe water shortage in the country, as well as the camps, has led to a spike in diseases like cholera, measles and acute diarrhoea.

KDF troops also donated foodstuff including rice, flour, milk, beans and clean drinking water to lessen the effects of drought.

The Officer Commanding Tabda, Major Gichubi Waweru affirmed KDF's commitment to improving the livelihood of locals in the area as they continue to degrade the Al Shabaab terrorists.

Tabda Officer Commanding Station, Mohamed Mahat Harun thanked KDF for the kind gesture and pledged continued support to the troops in fighting Al Shabaab.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X