Somalia-Based KDF Officers Restore Water Supply, Donate Food to Tabda Residents

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops operating in Somalia under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) last week repaired a water pump supplying water to Tabda residents.

The pump, which was broken and abandoned for a long time, had left area residents without a reliable water supply.

Repair of the pump has restored water supply to the residents and cushioned them against the ongoing drought effects currently being experienced in the area.

At least 4.5 million people in Somalia are in need of urgent humanitarian aid as it is experiencing its worst drought in a decade.

The drought has seen the number of people who are internally displaced increase at an alarming rate.

The severe water shortage in the country, as well as the camps, has led to a spike in diseases like cholera, measles and acute diarrhoea.

KDF troops also donated foodstuff including rice, flour, milk, beans and clean drinking water to lessen the effects of drought.

The Officer Commanding Tabda, Major Gichubi Waweru affirmed KDF's commitment to improving the livelihood of locals in the area as they continue to degrade the Al Shabaab terrorists.

Tabda Officer Commanding Station, Mohamed Mahat Harun thanked KDF for the kind gesture and pledged continued support to the troops in fighting Al Shabaab.