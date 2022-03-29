Somalia: UN Human Rights Expert to Conduct First Visit

The UN Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia, Isha Dyfan, will conduct her first official visit to the country from 28 March to 2 April 2022.

Dyfan's visit follows her appointment by the Human Rights Council in 2020 as an independent expert to assess, monitor and report on the situation of human rights in Somalia, with a view to making recommendations regarding technical assistance and capacity-building in the field of human rights.

During the visit, the UN expert will meet State authorities, including the Minister of Women and Human Rights Development, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Youth and Sports and members of parliament. She will also meet representatives from the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), UN agencies, representatives of civil society and international non-governmental organisations.

While in Somalia, the Independent Expert will visit the capital, Mogadishu, and undertake a field mission to a Federal Member State, where she will meet local officials and civil society actors working to protect and promote human rights. She will monitor and assess the human rights situation, and focus her visit on economic, social and cultural rights.

Dyfan will share her preliminary observations at a media conference later in the week at the UN Compound in Mogadishu. Details will be shared in due course. Access will be strictly limited to journalists.

The Independent Expert will present a final report with her findings and recommendations to the Human Rights Council session in September 2022.