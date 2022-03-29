Malawi: Zameer Karim Ordered to Pay Mk6bn or Risk Bankruptcy Proceedings in Flawed Malawi Police Service Contract

The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered businessman and corruption suspect Zameer Karim to pay the Attorney General (AG) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) a combined amount of MK6, 189, 469, 211.84 being indemnity the AG and MPS are claiming under a court judgment dated 13th November 2020.

MPS obtained the judgment creditor against Karim on 16 March 2022. According to the court order, the embattled businessman has to satisfy the order within 14 days or face bankruptcy charges.

"Take notice that within seven days after service of this notice on you, excluding the day of such service, you must pay to the ATTORNEY GENERAL (MALAWI POLICE SERVICE) care of Ministry of Justice, Private Bag 333, Lilongwe 3, the sum of MK2, 365, 320, 994.03 being indemnity claimed by the ATTORNEY GENERAL (MALAWI POLICE SERVICE) as being the amount due and owing under a judgment dated 13th November 2020 obtained by the judgment creditor against you in the court and the sum of MK3, 824, 148, 217.81 representing interest due and owing to THE ATTORNEY GENERAL (MALAWI POLICE SERVIC) whereupon execution hasn't been stayed, or you must secure or compound for the said sum to their satisfaction or the satisfaction of their said agent or to the satisfaction of the court; or must satisfy the court that you have counter-claim, set off, or cross demand against the said THE ATTORNEY GENERAL (MALAWI POLICE SERVICE), which equals or exceeds the sum claimed by the said THE ATTORNEY GENERAL (MALAWI POLICE SERVICE) and which you could not set up in the action or other proceedings in which the judgment or order was obtained," reads the order.

In his endorsement of the judgment, AG Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda warns Karim that the government would be compelled to commence bankruptcy proceedings against him in the event that he fails to satisfy the requirements of the order.

"Take notice that the consequences of not complying with the requisitions of the notice are that you will have committed an act of bankruptcy, on which bankruptcy proceedings may be taken against you.

"If, however, you have a counter-claim, set-off or cross demand, which equals or exceeds the amount claimed by the ATTORNEY GENERAL (MALAWI POLICE SERVICE) in respect of the judgment or order and which you could not set up in the action or other proceedings in which the said judgement or order was obtained, you must within 14 days apply to the court to set aside this notice by filing with the Registrar a sworn statement to the above effect," says Chakaka Nyirenda in the endorsement letter.