Liberia: Wellesley Centers for Women, Partners Train Marketers to Tackle Human Trafficking

Monrovia — In an effort to reduce human trafficking across Liberia, Wellesley Centers for Women, in collaboration with Shaping a Better World through Research and Action have completed a day long-training targeting market women in Monrovia.

The trainer of trainers' workshop which brought together directors, representatives of governmental and nongovernmental institutions will create massive awareness in the incoming months on human trafficking that is commonly practiced among market women, organizers said.

Speaking to reporters following the training, the head of Wellesley Centers for Women, Layli Maparyan said the workshop will help participants gain relevant knowledge to create awareness among market women that in most cases, are unknowingly involved in trafficking in Liberia.

She named poverty and unemployment as major contributing factors for trafficking in the country.

"One major thing people talk about is the degree to which poverty contribute to human trafficking in Liberia. When people are desperate for resources, they will often take desperate measures to meet their needs," she said.

"Sometimes they can even go so far by releasing their children into the care of other people, but sometimes those other people do not treat the children correctly," Mrs. Maparyan added.

Meanwhile, giving a case study of human trafficking as a way of life in Liberia, with focus on West Point, the Director and Project Coordinator of West Point women for Health and Development, Nelly Cooper, used the occasion to encouraged government's institution to work with community NGOs in reducing human trafficking.

According to Mrs. Cooper, there has been lot of cases encountered by her institution over the past years in the community but with inadequate support, they have not been able to achieve all.

She wants government to monitor disadvantaged communities, such as New Kru Town with high poverty and unemployment rates where trafficking in persons are commonly practice.

Following the training, the participants lauded the Wellesley Centers for Women and 'Shaping a Better World through Research and Action' for the knowledge gained.

They promised to spread the message against human trafficking in the country.