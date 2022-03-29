Ghana: Drivers Urged to Avoid Alcohol, Substance Abuse

Alcohol intake and substance abuse impairs vision of drivers which can result in road crashes, leading to death and injury, the Corporate Relations Manager of Pernod Ricard Ghana, Ms Eunice Osei-Tutu says.

Consequently, she advised drivers to avoid drinking alcohol and indulging in substance abuse when driving, to prevent road crashes.

She gave the advice during a sensation programme dubbed "Metwi a Mentwa" to wit, (If Idrive I won't drink) in Accra yesterday.

The campaign aimed at reducing the high incidence of drink driving was organised by Pernod Ricard Ghana, producers of Wines and Spirits in collaboration with Street Sense Organisation, who are into road safety advocacy and campaign.

Ms Osei-Tutu said the transport sector was a crucial sector in the economy, stressing the need to reduce the menace of road crashes to protect the country's human resource and the economy.

"We are optimistic that creating awareness among commercial drivers would limit the dangers of drink-driving as is one of the ways to help reduce deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents," he stated.

Ms Osei-Tutu stated that 'Metwi a Mentwa' was one of the programmes under the responsibility hosting pillar of sustainability development Goal 3 that emphasises healthy life and promoting wellbeing of all ages.

The Corporate Manager stated that they would visit ten transport stations including Neoplan Station,Tema, Tudu, Ashiaman, Amasaman in Accra and Nsawam in the Eastern Region and Kasoa in the Central Region, to educate the drivers on the need to ensure safety.

The Director of Operations, Monitoring and Evaluation of Street Sense, stressed the need to collaborate with Pernod Ricard Ghana to promote road safety on the roads during, and after the Easter Celebration.

He urged drivers to adhere to the road safety regulations by avoiding substance abuse use when driving, use of mobile phones, wrongful overtaking and speeding

The Vice Chairman of the Obra Spot GPRTU, Mr Ebenezer Arhin, commended the organisers of the programme for the initiatives, stating that it would go a long way to ensure safety on the roads.

He called for more of such collaboration to ensure that lives and properties were saved.

As part of the occasion, educational fliers labelled "Don't drink and drive" were distributed to drivers.