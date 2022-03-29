Ghana: 49 Students Graduate From Winglow Fashion Academy

A total of 49 students on Saturday graduated from the Winglow Fashion Academy (WinFA)in Accra with Advance Certificate programmes.

Made up of four males and 45 females, they underwent training in garment making, fashion and technology, interior and exterior decoration.

The 5th graduation ceremony was under the theme; "Creating Fashion Entrepreneurs through Vocational Skills Training."

As part of the graduation ceremony, WinFA launched its new online Shopify store and a new line of clothes dubbed; "The Dream Collection."

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director of WinFA, MrsAwurabenaOkrah, said the academy started with one student in 2016 with a mission to train, empower, and provide entrepreneurial skills for the youth.

She said gaining quality education in apparel manufacturing meant committing to a three-year apprenticeship which was not feasible for everyone, due to cost and time constraints.

She said it was for that reason, WinFA designed courses on a modular basis to tackle one element of fashion production at a time in order to allow students to study intensively and gain skills in a much shorter timeframe.

Mrs Okrah encouraged the students to go out there in confidence and make the best of the opportunity given and continue to be ambassadors of the school.

"The knowledge and skills you have acquired will help you to excel and overcome challenges. It is also an opportunity to help create a better future for your families, communities and the nation," she added.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), MrsKosiYankey-Ayeh, congratulated the graduands and WinFA for their hard work and contribution towards the development of the country.

She said the global fashion industry was worth $2.4 trillion with a 5.5 per cent annual growth rate, and 90 per cent of businesses were micro, small, and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), but Africa, unfortunately, accounts for less than five per cent of the total.

MrsYankey-Ayeh stated that with the coming into force of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), textiles could serve as a powerful tool for economic transformation and contribute to the Agenda 2063, if attention was paid to it and could result in a 25 per cent contribution to a welfare gain across the continent.

She pledged GEA's support to nurture and sustain their businesses and urged the graduands to continue the journey they had started by putting the skills acquired to good use and grow it into sustainable businesses.

The outgoing students showcased various stunning and exceptional designs appropriate for various occasions such as red carpet events, church activities, and conferences.

An exhibition of the new Shopify store and works of the students were also mounted to show off their expertise and skills.

Some deserving students who extinguished themselves in various disciplines were awarded for their excellence and hard work.

In all, Shopify won the overall fashion design for the occasion.