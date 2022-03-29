Africa: Covid Comms, Its Volunteers and Its Achievements a Rare Good News Covid-19 Story

analysis

The spirit of volunteerism and commitment, the strong 'social enterprise' component of its work, and its consultative approach to working in the Covid-19 space is the greatest takeaway from the first two years of Covid Comms and its success.

It started with a tweet.

As I watched President Cyril Ramaphosa announce the national state of disaster on 19 March 2020 in response to the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, two thoughts went through my mind:

Are we going to make it through this?

What can we do to help?

The first question, in part, has been answered. We have made it through this, but at a massive cost -- in terms of lives lost, livelihoods lost, and millions of rands stolen from the public purse.

The second question is one we at Covid Comms continue to grapple with. Two years after Ramaphosa's announcement, it would be foolhardy to think that anyone has done a perfect job in helping out with communicating the threats posed by the pandemic.

But top of my mind, on the evening of 19 March 2020, was the accessibility of government messaging on this crucial public health issue. The president came across as being in control, but...