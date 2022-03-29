South Africa: Covid Pandemic Boosts Property Redevelopment of Live, Work and Play Spaces

analysis

BlackBrick's redevelopments address some of the frustrations created by the Covid pandemic.

The old saying "don't put all your eggs in one basket" is exactly what some property developers, such as BlackBrick, are trying to prove wrong by combining living, working and entertainment spaces as their main value proposition.

Imagine a day starting with a session in a gym, breakfast in a coffee shop and then a quick shower at home before working in various board rooms, seeing the sunset from the rooftop bar, and then attending a speech by an expert, before heading to bed. And all of this is happening under the same roof.

This kind of day is typical for Moritz Wellensiek, the founder and MD of BlackBrick, which redevelops office buildings previously owned by the likes of SAB into spaces for combined living, including hotel rooms.

"My personal perspective is that there's no such thing as work-life balance, really, in the traditional definition," says Wellensiek. "The thing that I believe is it's best to integrate and accept them as two things that have to work in symbiosis. And so this work-life integration means that, within one space, you need to be able to transition between these...