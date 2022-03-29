Ghana: ... Pres Akufo-Addo Wishes Team Well

29 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished the Black Stars the very best of luck ahead of the second leg tie against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier today.

Ghana and Nigeria played out an intense goalless draw in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday night in the first leg of the qualifiers.

A win or a scoring draw will send the Black Stars to its fourth World Cup, having made it to the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.

Addressing the nation in the 28th national update of how Ghana has dealt with the Coronavirus pandemic, Akufo-Addo concluded his speech by wishing the team well and stated that the Black Stars gave a good account of themselves in the first leg.

The return leg will be played on March 29, 2022, in Abuja.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X