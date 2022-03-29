Ghana: ... Pres Akufo-Addo Wishes Team Well

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished the Black Stars the very best of luck ahead of the second leg tie against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier today.

Ghana and Nigeria played out an intense goalless draw in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday night in the first leg of the qualifiers.

A win or a scoring draw will send the Black Stars to its fourth World Cup, having made it to the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.

Addressing the nation in the 28th national update of how Ghana has dealt with the Coronavirus pandemic, Akufo-Addo concluded his speech by wishing the team well and stated that the Black Stars gave a good account of themselves in the first leg.

The return leg will be played on March 29, 2022, in Abuja.