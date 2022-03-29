Ghana: Eguavoen - Super Eagles Beware, Black Stars No Pushovers

Kumasi — Many football enthusiasts have expressed doubts over the superiority of the Super Eagles of Nigeria after the 94 minutes of action in the first leg of the World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

The reason for this was the posture of the Nigerians ahead of the clash, bragging about their preparation and quality in terms of player staff, comparing to a seemingly weak Ghanaian team they vowed to devour in Ghana.

Following the mixed fortunes at the AFCON 2021 held in Cameroon this year due to Covid-19 - Nigeria emerged unblemished group winners as Ghana failed to register a single win, bowing out with just a point - the Nigerians had hoped to take advantage of the team's weakness to walk over the Stars to Qatar.

Indeed, even at the post-match press conference, Coach Augustine Eguavoen confirmed the perceived weakness in the Black Stars which he later clarified to be in reference to the physical appearance of the players.

"Ghana is physically not endowed, but they are good. We did not know we were coming to meet a physically strong side this time, we got that wrong. We played a very strong and talented team. The plan was to win but could not and had to settle for a draw," he stated.

"The Black Stars are not pushovers because they have the talent, and we will have to work hard to excel in Abuja in Nigeria."

"In fact, all is not lost for Ghana. The team's tactics was solid, the fighting spirit was there. And, if the same energy could be exhibited in Abuja tomorrow, then we'll be in for a big fight."