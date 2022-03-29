Ghana: Jobyco Supports Adentan Police Project With 200 Bags of Cement

JOBYCO Shipping Company Limited, a Ghanaian freight forwarding company, has presented 100 bags of cement to the Adentan Divisional Police Command to support the Quarter Master building project.

The one-storey project which was an initiative of the division was to help address some accommodation challenges confronting the unit, after it was upgraded to a divisional status.

When completed, the structure would provide office accommodation for the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), an armoury, an integrated room, the Criminals' Investigation Unit, store and record unit, a tailoring room as well as a welfare and Quarter Master Unit.

The Chief Executive Officer of Jobyco, Nana Obiri Yeboah, said his company was touched by the initiative of the Adentan Police, and decided to support the unit achieve its vision of providing 24-hour service to the people.

"The decision to put up a structure to create additional offices for the Division was a bold decision from the initiators of the project as such must be supported to ensure its completion," he added.

Nana Yeboah assured that the company would meet with management to provide other items that would ensure the full completion of the project.

He appealed to the private sector support the initiative for the scheduled completion of the building.

According to the CEO, without the police businesses would not thrive, hence the desire for more support to the police, as the government alone could not do it.

The Commander of the Adentan Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Adentan Divisional Police Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mabel Teiko Tetteh, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Divisional Police Commander, commended the company for the initiative and urged other private sector groups to emulate their example for early completion of the project.

According to her, the company's effort to support police work in congenial atmosphere would help raise the corporate institution's image and urged the public to help the police provide 100 per cent security for the people.

The Deputy Manager of Jobyco, Elvis Adikah, also expressed the company's desire to assist the Adentan Division and other divisions to assist them to implement projects to enhance security.