Ghana: Women's FA Cup - Police Ladies Advance

Police Ladies have advanced to the round eight stage of the ongoing Women's FA Cup competition after beating Soccer Intellectuals 3-2 at the McDan Park, Saturday.

A hat-trick of goals from Henrietta Annie in the 41st, 63rd and an 85th minute penalty was enough to 'dwarf'ErnestinaAyissie's 17th minute and Moussirietou Adina Akpo's 47th minute strike to seal victory for the uniform ladies.

Soccer Intellectuals bombarded the police team with drives from Adina Akpo, Ayissie, and Mary AwuahBoateng, keeping goalkeeper Vida Fiativery busy.

The pressure on Police Ladies was so intense and on the 17th minute mark Ayissie found the blank side of Fiati for the opener.

Police accepted the challenge and gradually grew into the game, stringing some good passes together and pinning the opposition into their half.

Twenty four minutes after the opener, Police got the equaliser through a well worked move which was finished off by Annie.

Two minutes after the break, Soccer Intellectuals took the lead again this time through tormentor -in-chief Adina Akpo who hit a powerful strike past goalkeeper Fiati, who reacted poorly to the strike.

Annie drew her side level again on the 63rd minute mark when she raced past the backline of the visitors to slot the ball past Grace Andoh in post for Soccer Intellectuals.

When all pointed to a draw, striker Annie scored from the spot after Juanita Aguadze was brought down for the match winner with five minutes left on the clock. Mary Berko could have increased the tally from another spot kick but she missed.

In other games, Immigration Ladies lost 2-0 to Army Ladies FC,Yoo Ladies lost 16-0 to AmpemDarkoa Ladies, AshTown Ladies defeated Pearlpia Ladies 3-1, F/C Savannah lost 1-0 to Kumasi Sports Academy, Anlo Ladies beat RootzSistaz 4-3 penalties after a 1-1 drawn game while Fosu Royal Ladies defeated Bolga All Stars 3-2 to advance.

Police players celebrating their qualification