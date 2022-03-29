Ghana: FBNBank Opens New Branch At Abossey Okai

FBNBank has officially opened for business its newest branch situated at Abossey Okai, within the spare parts enclave, set to meet the banking needs of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and residents within the area.

The FBNBankAbosseyOkai Branch, the 23rd branch of the bank in Ghana, is SME-focused and will offer retail and commercial banking services to the bank's clients and customers as well as prospects in the immediate environs.

In addition to its exciting external design, the FBNBank Abossey Okai Branch has a very customer-friendly interior which is set-out to enhance customer interaction and experience.

Customers and visitors to FBNBank'sAbosseyOkai Branch will have all-time access to their funds through use of the ATM provided as well as the bank's excellent range of services available digitally and also in-branch.

Commenting on the opening of the branch, Mr William Amon Neequaye, Head of Commercial Banking at FBNBank said, "Our agenda is to contribute in very significant ways towards Ghana's development and we reckon that we can do this by supporting SMEs who are described as the engine of growth of economies."

"The selection of the AbosseyOkai Spare Parts enclave for a branch is a confirmation of our belief that the SMEs play a great role in Ghana's drive towards economic growth. Through our products and services, we aim to attend to the needs of the SMEs, traders and personal account holders by always delivering the gold standard of value and excellence that our brand is known for," he said.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBNBank, Mr Victor Yaw Asante, said "We remain focused on keeping our customers and other stakeholders at the heart of what we do. This is one of the reasons for ensuring that our actions deliver multiple benefits. By opening a branch in AbosseyOkai, we have moved closer to one of our key segments, SMEs, extended our network for all clients and customers, contributed to the effort to make banking services accessible to all Ghanaians and positioned ourselves to be able to support Ghanaian businesses."

He said "As a regional banking brand with a rich pedigree stretching over 127 years, we are leveraging our experience to the benefit of our customers, clients and Ghana. Placing a branch in AbosseyOkai is a great step forward towards increasing our contribution on several fronts and we are pleased with our efforts."

FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 127 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has 23 branches and two agencies across the country with almost 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.