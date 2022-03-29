Ghana: Microsoft Volunteers Support Child Online Protection Initiative

The Ghana Internet Safety Foundation (GISF) is to launch a CyberSafe Programme for some selected schools in the country to protect children in the cyberspace.

The beneficiary schools are Ridge School, Headlines Educational Complex, Bernstel School, and Atwima Kwanwoma Cluster of Schools.

Under the auspices of Microsoft Volunteers, the CyberSafe is to promote the safety of children on the internet.

The Executive Director of GISF, Emmanuel Adinkrah, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on the programme, said the CyberSafe initiative was tailored to create awareness about cyberbullying and how to stop it.

He said in view of the COVID-19 pandemic about 80 per cent of meetings and activities in recent times were done virtually.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a massive paradigm shift from face-to-face to online meetings and activities," Mr Adinkrah, who is an e-safety consultant, said.

Mr Adinkrah said in view of the increased use of the internet, children had become vulnerable and exposed to the "negativities of the internet."

"From all indications, children obviously turn out to be the most vulnerable consumers of some negative influences such as cyberbullying, use of abusive and vulgar language, uncontrolled viewing of adult materials and contents to mention but a few," he said.

Mr Adinkrah expressed gratitude to Microsoft Corporation for the support.

Mr Stephen Suglo, Microsoft Software Engineer, on behalf of Microsoft, expressed delight and satisfaction in GISF.

"Indeed we consider this as one of the Microsoft Giving Initiatives, particularly as a vehicle through which Microsoft impacts the world," he said.

On his part, Mr Gabriel Ofori Appiah, the Chief Operations Officer of GISF, intimated the need to have a grassroots approach in tackling issues of cyberbullying and/or online safety.