Namibia: Letshego Bank's Home Loans Gain Vitality

29 March 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

Since last year, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has partnered with Pan-African finance organisation Letshego Bank Namibia (LBN) to increase access to affordable housing finance for thousands of individuals in Namibia.

LBN's country chief executive officer Ester Kali said the initiative started in December last year and interest from the public, especially state-owned enterprises, has been overwhelming up to now.

IFC's US$30 million financing facility will extend access to affordable housing finance for over 4 000 Namibians. Although 78% of Namibians have a bank account, only 12% of households have mortgage-financed homes. Kali said the majority of Namibians do not qualify for mortgages from commercial banks as sought-after properties are often unaffordable.

LBN has already successfully registered two bonds at the Windhoek Deeds Office and land reform ministry on 7 December 2021. Applications can be made at any of the local branches, from where the assessment process starts.

"Our strategic purpose is clear; we want to improve lives across the communities where we operate. Increasing access to simple and appropriate financial solutions for more individuals will enable us to deliver on this promise. By partnering with global institutions like IFC, who share our vision of achieving social impacts through sustainable commercial strategies, we can unlock exponential value and potential for us to do more," she stated.

Kali added: "This is truly an exciting partnership, and indeed the year of reimaging where we are shifting gears in the delivering of our products and services to you, our valued customer".

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X