South Africa: Presidential Imbizo Moves to Free State

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to undertake a District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo in the Free State on 08 and 09 April 2022.

The President will be accompanied by the Premier of Free State Province, Sisi Ntombela, various Cabinet Ministers, including the DDM champions and Free State Provincial MECs, Mayors and Councillors.

The visit to the Free State - which will be the second Presidential Imbizo after President Ramaphosa visited Mahikeng earlier in March - exemplifies the President's message in the 2022 State of Nations Address of a government that must work for the people

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said the DDM Presidential Imbizo is an important public participation platform.

It gives citizens a voice and the President an opportunity to listen to the people and respond to their concerns. The visit will also assess the level of service delivery in the province and track progress on the institutionalisation of the DDM in the province.

The Mangaung Metro is under Intervention in Terms of Section 139 (5) (a) & (c). The intervention is meant to assist the metro to improve its finances and to deliver on its mandate, thus setting it on a path to an effective and efficient functioning municipality.

"Progress has been registered in this regard and it is expected that the DDM Imbizo will give the necessary impetus to key interventions and plans being implemented for sustainable stability and development," said the Ministry.

The DDM is an all of government and society approach which enables integrated and responsive planning, budgeting, implementation, as well as monitoring and evaluation through the 'One Plans.'

The 'One Plans' are central to building an accountable, ethical, capable and developmental state that delivers on its mandate.