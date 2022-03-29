Namibia: Khomas Boosts 13 SMEs

Thirteen small and medium enterprises in Khomasdal received business materials and equipment worth N$150 000 on Monday.

The donation was made by the Khomas Regional Council through its income-generating activities initiative.

The donation includes tailoring machines, baking and catering equipment, design and decor items, and welding machinery.

The 13 businesses are Kie Lux Designs, Sem Mbuere Trading CC, Ndalunga Tailoring, Kauko Tailoring, Nashaanda Boutique, Luise Boutique, African Prints Namibia, AK.47 Catering, Alex Media, Chicky Blitz Bakers, Ilongela-Mwene Kapana, Zealous Creations, and Ndahepele Investments CC.

Speaking at the handover, chairperson of the Khomas Regional Council John Shaalukeni said the council called on emerging entrepreneurs who are interested in the income-generating activities initiative to approach the council, and a shortlisting process was conducted to allow transparency.

Shaalukeni urged beneficiaries to make good use of the equipment and to look into creating wealth and employment opportunities for others.

Khomasdal constituency councillor Samuel Angolo said his constituency handed over similar equipment to 12 business owners in March last year.

Angolo said the Khomasdal constituency has supported 217 small-scale businesses through the Khomas Regional Council since 2008.

He said the council's initiative is aimed at contributing to the development efforts of the country.

"The aim is to discourage dependency on the government for employment, and to promote self-reliance," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Angolo said local businesses are important to the economic and social well-being of the country.

"Finance has been an obstacle to many SMEs' development. We must be proud that the government has acknowledged and recognised the importance of the SME sector," he said.

He said he wants to see SMEs producing local products for domestic consumption and export.

Gideon Kalume, a beneficiary who owns African Print Namibia, said he started his business in 2016 and currently has two clothing stores in Windhoek.

"The donation is helpful because we were struggling with machinery, but now that we have the equipment for our work, it means more work. It will help me recruit more young people to tailoring," he said.

Another beneficiary, Anna Angula, the founder of Zealous Creations, makes cakes for different occasions, and said: "There will be no more delays on orders, and I will have well-prepared cakes."

She said she started her business in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I got tired of being at home doing nothing and decided to do something for myself. Poverty encouraged me," she said.