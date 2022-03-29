Namibia: Audit Uncovers 'Irregular' Police Promotions ... Questionable Appointments At Prisons

Multiple inconsistencies in the recruitment and promotion of safety and security personnel were discovered by the auditor general's office during the 2020 financial year.

Other irregularities uncovered by the auditor general include missing funds, money approved at random and thousands of dollars transferred to a service provider without adequate documentation.

Auditor general Junias Kandjeke found that some members of the police force were promoted without meeting the minimum required years of service, while some were promoted from the rank of constable to warrant officer class one, in the process skipping three ranks without a waiver from the inspector general, Sebastian Ndeitunga.

This information is contained in the ministry of safety and security's audit report for the financial year 2020, which was tabled in parliament last week. Ndeitunga yesterday said he is not aware of the report and can, therefore, not comment on it.

According to the report, the accounting officer agreed with the audit findings, took note of the auditor's concern, and will ensure that in future, all waivers will be done in writing.

Likewise, Kandjeke's office discovered that the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) hired individuals for prison warden posts who lacked the required qualifications of grade 12 and a minimum age of 30, citing powers vested in commissioner general Raphael Hamunyela.

"The accounting officer should ensure that the ministry adheres to the set requirements in future," the AG advised. He also discovered that two NCS members' contracts were extended, despite their immediate supervisor's refusal due to poor performance.

Additionally, Kandjeke said in the report that it was noted that for all the members appointed on contracts, for the extension of service beyond retirement, no assessment was performed as per their contracts, which states that the employer shall assess the performance at six-month intervals. "The commissioner general should explain why the contract was extended, despite the direct supervisor's recommendation. The commissioner should explain why assessments are not performed as required," he stressed.

Furthermore, Kandjeke found thatvthe ministry was charged N$454 255 for value-added tax by suppliers who are not registered as VAT vendors. He recommended that the accounting officer should ensure that suppliers who are not registered for VAT should not charge VAT. "The accounting officer indicated that the audit finding is correct, and the ministry is in the process to recover the money," reads the report.

Moreover, the AG discovered that the ministry has three accountants with access to the system's initiating and approval of payments, indicating that there is no separation of roles, which could lead to fraud, error or inconsistencies. They also made 5 459 transactions amounting to N$90.3 million, whereby these payments were approved without any segregation of duties between the three accountants.

Kandjeke advised the accounting officer to ensure a segregation of duties, to which the ministry agreed.

Providers without contracts

The AG furthermore discovered that N$1.4 million was paid by the ministry to a service provider, but the auditors were not provided with a valid contract on which basis those payments were made. Upon inquiry, Kandjeke said the auditors were provided with a contract, which had expired in January 2017.

"The accounting officer commented that the service provider has been repairing radio communication to the Namibian police in the north through a tender which expired during January 2017. Due to a lack of funds, no new tender could be invited under the Act. Hence, for the future, the procurement processes will be followed," he added.