Namibia: Ex Shoots Woman and New Lover

A couple are in critical condition at the Katima Mulilo State Hospital after they were shot by the woman's ex-lover on Sunday at their homestead at Lisikili village, in the Zambezi region.

The victims have been identified as Beatrice Malumo (42) and Masene Likando (23), who is from Zambia.

Regional police spokesperson, inspector Kisco Sitali confirmed the incident to The Namibian today.

The shooting took place at around 21h00 on Sunday, when the suspect used a rifle belonging to his brother to shoot the couple.

"He shot Likando on the right thigh and Malumo on the right arm. The suspect, a known Namibian male, came all the way from the Kwena area to shoot them. After shooting the couple, he fled the scene," Sitali said.

The suspect was arrested on Monday around 15h00 at Kakoma village, and the firearm was recovered, he said.

Sitali added that a case of attempted murder read with domestic violence C/R 217/03/2022 was opened at the Katima Mulilo Police Station, and investigations continue.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrates Court on Wednesday.