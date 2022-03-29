Namibia: Hospitals Accused of Poor Care

The Oshakati, Oshikuku and Onandjokwe hospitals have recently been accused of poor medical care and poor service.

Patients are calling on the Ministry of Health and Social Services to intervene.

The executive director of health and social services, Ben Nangombe, last week said the ministry does not condone rude behaviour by hospital staff.

"We are employed to serve the public. We are servants of the people, and we must behave that way. We need to be courteous at all times. I insist that hospital staff wear name tags at all times, so that if any member of the public is aggrieved, they can take down the names.

"My office or any regional health director's office is open to receiving any reports from the public, and we will take if from there," he said.

Lucia Hailovu from Elim, who has been a patient at the Oshikuku State Hospital, says: "Staff members are not doing enough to ensure patients are comfortable and well informed. There's also inadequate responses to patients' queries and long waits in queues.

"Every time one has to come to this hospital, it's a heavy burden, not only due to your health, but also because you have to spend the whole day here with some of these rude nurses.

"It is as though they are just angry all the time."

Some patients claim they are sent home without receiving their prescribed medicine, and others claim they are left hungry because there is no one to help feed them.

Ndalulilwa Haimbodi, another patient, says she was attended to at the hospital on 11 March, but only received her medication on 16 March.

"I am not alone, there are many of us in the same position. I went to the hospital at exactly 10h00 because I was not feeling well.

"After the doctor had seen me, I got an injection and proceeded to go to the pharmacy to get my medicine. When I got to the pharmacy there were many people waiting for their medication. We were told to go home without any assistance, and come back on Monday.

"On Monday we were told to come on Tuesday. I finally got my medicine on Tuesday," she says.

Nadula Ntinda, an Oshikuku hospital cleaner, says: "It is really sad to work here and see this happening. Unless patients have relatives who come to visit and help feed them, their plates will sit there without being touched.

"Sometimes if we are not busy with our work we try to feed some patients, but this hospital has a lot of patients.

Nangombe said while the procurement of medicine for state health facilities is a complex process, it should be noted that the global supply chain and logistics have been negatively impacted by Covid-19.

"Planes and ships were not operational for some time due to the pandemic. Countries like Namibia were negatively affected, but we are working hard day and night to ensure that these things are sorted.

"It is not an easy job. There are many challenges involved in the procurement of medicines from pharmaceutical suppliers, clearance licences and transportation.

"Regardless of this, Namibia's public health system is on top in Africa, and we are still working hard to improve where we are slacking," he said.