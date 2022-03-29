Namibia: S-Man Opens 'The King Sauce Kitchen'

Award-winning Afrikaans rapper S-Man, whose real name is Lee-roy Pieters, gets as much joy out of cooking for a crowd as he does performing. He has now ventured into the cooking industry and opened 'The King Sauce Kitchen', offering home-made food.

He operates his business from his residence at Osona Village.

"I started the business when the coronavirus hit our country. At that time, my music business almost came to a complete stop. Fewer artists came to record, shows for me as artist stopped and I needed some income," Pieters said.

Pieters said he has decided to continue the food business even though all restrictions have been lifted, making it easier for artists. He said making a living from music alone is not always easy.

"Now bookings for artists are not easy to come by and I will not lower my standards for performing for less money. This is my job and I am a very hard-working artist. So, if I don't get booked, then I cook and still make money to provide for my family. So far, the business is doing well. Apart from the residents of Osona, I also have clients ordering often from Windhoek and Okahandja," Pieters said.

Pieters said starting the business has helped relieve stress.

"The business means I am my own boss and I love it. I want to tell others to start, build it and don't wait for things to happen to you. Create your own happiness," he said.

He said he was always passionate about cooking and has been cooking since he was 10 years old.

"It is one of my talents and I immediately started working on my cooking art so I could prefect it. Many people might not know this, but being a chef is actually part of who S-man is. I was raised to respect all women and was told by my grandfather that if you want a happy woman then give her food. My mother is a chef. She can cook and bake, so I decided to empower myself with cooking skills," he said.

Pieters makes mainly fast food such as hotdogs, chicken wings and chips using his own unique recipes.

"My home-made sauce is to die for. Another thing that many clients like about my business is that I am constantly introducing new recipes," he said.

Pieters said now that he has a new venture, he will not stop his music career.

"I have a brand new album out 'Vang My Gedagtes'. For me, music and food are one," Pieters said.