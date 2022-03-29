Namibia: Open Market Vendors Demand to Sell Booze

ONGWEDIVA open market stall owners have accused the town council of sabotaging their businesses after it refused to allow traders to sell alcohol.

The sale of alcohol at the open market has been prohibited since 2020, with the onset of the Covid-19, pandemic.

Previously stall owners who sold ready-made food were allowed to sell various beverages, including alcohol.

Vendor Hilia Shidute says: "Since the onset of Covid-19 everything at the open market has changed due to the regulations put in place. Although we were operating at a loss, we understood it was necessary.

"While the situation has somewhat returned to normal, the Ongwediva Town Council is still treating us as if we are under lockdown.

"They have not relaxed the rules. We are not allowed to sell alcohol like before. When we ask, we are given many reasons."

Shidute has been trading at the open market since 2008 and says the past two years have been the worst.

"The stalls are expensive at N$525 per month. How are we supposed to get something and still pay for the stalls if we are not making any money?" she asks.

Salmi Helao, another vendor, says: "I have been here since 2007 and we were never required to have liquor licences to sell alcoholic beverages. Most of the stalls have been vacated. People have left because they are not making money. One works only to pay for the stalls, and there's not much to take home."

Ongwediva Town Council spokesperson Jackson Muma last week said the vendors' concerns about not being able to sell liquor at the open market has been presented to the council, and a resolution has been passed to reallow the sale of liquor.

"Although liquor was sold at the open market prior to Covid-19, it was never authorised. The open market vendors have expressed themselves on the absence of the sale of liquor, and engagements were held during which vendors requested that the council authorise the sale of liquor as it is seen to be necessary to attract customers to the market.

"The vendors' concerns have been presented to the council and a resolution has been passed to allow the sale of liquor at the open market within the confinements of relevant laws.

"The resolution has been discussed with all vendors, and the open market committee is in the process of implementing it," Muma said.

"The Ongwediva Town Council is not in the retailing business, hence will not bring in its own outlet to sell liquor, but the sale of liquor shall be done by vendors at the open market themselves," he said.