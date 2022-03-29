Namibia: Walvis Pensioners Verified

SOUTH African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant recipients at Walvis Bay are satisfied with the assistance they are receiving from a South African review team.

The team is currently in Namibia to review the social grants of current beneficiaries to ensure they still qualify to receive them.

The elderly beneficiaries have been receiving a pension payout from South Africa as a result of an agreement between Namibia and South Africa when Walvis Bay became part of Namibia.

Pensioners say they are receiving friendly service, and finally have the assurance they will continue receiving their pension payouts.

"This team kept assuring us they are not here to stop our pension payouts, but only want to help us," *Rina Yolokeni, one of the beneficiaries, says.

*Rosalia Johannes, another beneficiary, says: "One of the officers asked me which bank or post office I go to to receive my money. I started panicking and giving the wrong answers, but he calmed me down and said he was only asking for record purposes. I went home with a happy heart."

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsati said to continue receiving the grant, beneficiaries must continue to qualify for it.

"The grants are regularly reviewed to determine if circumstances have changed at all. The review team is also confirming through this project that every beneficiary is still alive.

"Deaths of beneficiaries are registered in Namibia, while the South African authorities are not aware of this, and grants continue to be paid to the deceased. The grant lapses at the end of the month in which the beneficiary passes away," he says.

Reviews are conducted at various community halls, while frail beneficiaries are visited at home.

"Applicants must be able to prove they are South African citizens and were residents of Walvis Bay on 1 March 1994. In addition, any income they receive must be declared, as social grants in South Africa are by all means tested. Any income is taken into account when we apply the means test," Letsati said.

The means test, among other legislative criteria, will determine whether an applicant qualifies for a grant, and what the amount of the grant is.

Those who are not receiving a social grant are requested to inform Sassa of any changes in their circumstances, such as getting married, or receiving income from other sources.

He said pensioners who were not registered when they turned 60 would be paid from the date of application if approved.

By Thursday, the team had already completed 336 reviews out of the targeted 556.

All affected clients have been informed of the venues and time frame for the review project, which will end at the end of March.

* Not their real names.