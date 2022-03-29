Mozambique: Covid-19 - No New Cases Reported On Monday

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday reported no new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease anywhere in the country.

This was the first 24 hour period without any cases since 7 March.

The lack of any new cases meant that the positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the coronavirus that causes Covid-19) fell to zero on Monday.

A Monday press release from the Ministry of Health said that, since the start of the pandemic 1,294,175 people have been tested for the virus, 193 of them in the previous 24 hours. All these cases yielded negative results.

Over the same 24 hour period, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital, in Maputo city, and no new cases were admitted. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities fell from five on Sunday to four on Monday. Three of these patients were in Maputo city and one was in Niassa. Two of them remain in intensive care, and are receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry reported no further deaths from the disease on Monday, and so the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,200.

The release reported seven recoveries from Covid-19 (four in Nampula and three in Gaza). This brought the total number of recoveries to 222,990, which is slightly more than 99 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 52 on Sunday to 45 on Monday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 17; Zambezia, 13; Niassa, five; Inhambane, four; Tete, three; and one each in Manica, Sofala and Maputo province. There were no active cases in Cabo Delgado, Nampula or Gaza.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 4,542 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13,202,559, which is 86.8 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.