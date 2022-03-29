Mozambique: Finnish Support for Vulnerable Children in Nampula

Maputo — The Finnish government on Monday pledged to provide 2.5 million euros (about 2.8 million US dollars) to support poor and vulnerable children in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula over the next two years.

The targets for the support are the districts of Lalaua, Mogincual, Nacala-a-Velha and Mozambique Island.

The Finnish aid is intended to strengthen the actions of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare in supporting the National Basic Social Security Strategy (ENSSB) for the period 2016-2024.

One of the main actions to be financed is the Child Allowance programme which will support children under two years of age and their families, through monetary transfers and home visits to deal with multiple vulnerabilities

The agreement to this effect was signed by the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), represented by Maria-Luisa Fornara, and by Finnish ambassador Anna Kaisa Heikkinen.

Fornara explained that the programme began in Nampula in 2017, and in its initial phase it reached 15.345 children under two years of age in four districts.

"We are improving nutrition for more children, and reducing domestic violence", she said. She expressed optimism about eliminating poverty among vulnerable women and children in the four target districts.

The programme also envisages monthly monetary transfers of 512 meticais (eight US dollars, at the current exchange rate) to care givers, or those who have children under two years of age. Linked to this is training of parents in good child care practices.

Unicef says it is measuring the impact of the programme through rigorous assessment, and so far "the results have been positive, including a reduction in monetary poverty among the beneficiary households, and improved food consumption among the children, in quantity and quality".

The Finnish ambassador said that gender inequalities contribute to weakening women and girls, by increasing the risks of early pregnancies, child marriages, gender-based violence, and limited access to education and economic opportunities.

One of the main goals of the involvement of the Finnish government, Kaisa added, is to reduce poverty and inequality.

She said that Finland is also diversifying its support for the education of girls, and the defence of sexual and reproductive rights.

Kaisa said that Finland's development cooperation with Mozambique is budgeted at about 15 million euros a year, which makes Mozambique one of Finland's major partners in Africa.