Tanzania: NBC, TFF Launch Insurance Scheme for Premier League Players

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and NBC Bank on Tuesday have jointly launched a special health and life insurance scheme for NBC Premier League Club players, technical bench members and their respective families.

The Bank is the main sponsor of the Mainland's Premier League.

The insurance service will be provided in partnership with Sanlam Life Insurance Tanzania and Britam.

It is stipulated in the contract that if a club's member develops a chronic illness that prevents him from playing football or serving in his team, his benefits will range from 3m/- to 30m/-.

On the other hand, if a club's members endure permanent disability, resulting from an accident or disaster, his or her benefit will vary from 10m/- to 100m/-.

In the event of the death of the person due to an accident or other illness, the next of kin will get benefits varying from, 10m/- to 100m/-.