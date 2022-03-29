Tanzania: Mpango to Flag Off Uhuru Torch Race in Njombe

VICE President Dr Philip Mpango is expected to flag off this year's Uhuru Torch race in Njombe region, which for the past ten years has enabled the launching of development projects worth 9.17trn/.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Deputy Minister of State in the Vice President's Office, Labour, Youth, Employment and Disabled, Mr Patrobas Katambi said the Uhuru Torch race will be launched on Saturday at Sabasaba grounds in the region.

He said the Uhuru Torch will be raced in all 31-Mainland and Isles regions and its climax celebrations are scheduled for October 14 in Kagera region.

The Deputy Minister said in the last ten years with an exception of 2020 where the race was canceled as precautionary measures against the spread of the deadly Covid-19, tremendous success have been recorded and the projects launched are progressing well.

A total of 11,700 development projects which met the required standards were approved in the past ten years and the public is enjoying the services and improved welfare.

He noted that officials and authorities who managed projects which were substandard or had corruption indicators were held accopuntable.

"Uhuru Torch race is in line with upholding the late President Julius Nyerere philosophy which is embedded to symbiotically to lighten the nation and bring development and unity" said Mr Katambi

Adding "Mwalimu Nyerere said the Uhuru Torch race aims to lighten the country and across the borders to bring hope where there is despair, love where the enmity is and respect where there is hatred, values which still stand to date".

He called upon the public to show up in big numbers as preparation for the flag off are in full swing as the Uhuru Torch theme advocated on the need for the public to show up for the upcoming national census for proper planning for national development.

The Deputy Minister said those assigned to carry the race caters for key qualities of bravery, endurance and patriotism and are strong enough to deliver messages on hardworking, accountability and fight against drugs and corruption among others.

He insisted on the need of the public to behold the Uhuru Torch which is the country's National Symbol to promote socio-economic prosperity and fight evils including theft, corruption, embezzlement and laxity.

Last year the Uhuru Torch race launched, laid foundation stones and inspected a total of 1,067 projects worth almost 1.2tr/-, led by Lieutenant Josephine Mwambashi and passed in 31-regions, 150 districts covering 21,480 kilometres.