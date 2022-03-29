Tanzania: IGP Sirro Makes Minor Reshuffle, Rpc Under Scrutiny

Inspector General of Police, Sirro Sirro has announced minor changes in the Police Force.

The benchmark of the reshuffle is the transfer of Kagera Regional Police Commander Wankyo Nyigesa to Dodoma headquarters.

A statement released by the Police Force Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Misime on Tuesday stated that the changes have been made to pave the way for a thorough investigation over Coast former Regional Police Commander Wankyo Nyigesa's controversial statement during his farewell party.

It is said that the regional police made a statement in Coast Region on 26 March, this year, which was contrary to the Police Force's regulations and guidelines.

In the statement which went viral on the various social media platforms, the former Coast Regional Police boss Nyigesa was quoted during his farewell party asking President Samia Suluhu Hassan to appoint him to the post of IGP with a promise that he will do "wonders" in the Police Force.

Regarding the reshuffle, Commander Nyigesa's vacuum left in Kagera has been filled by the Rukwa Regional Police Commander, William Mwampagale.

However, IGP Sirro also promoted Rukwa Police official Theopista Mallya to become the Regional Police Commander of the region, replacing William Mwampagale who has been transferred to Kagera.