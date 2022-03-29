Somalia: Justice Minister Receives UN Team At His Office

29 March 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] -The Minister of Justice Hassan Hussein Haji held a meeting at his office with officials from UNSOM and the UN Independent Human Rights Observers.

They discussed ways to address the human rights situation in Somalia, according to a statement released by the ministry of justice on Tuesday.

The Minister has provided comprehensive information on human rights legislation and advances in human rights law in the horn of Africa country during the meeting.

Hajji said Somalia is committed to the protection of human rights, in accordance with international law and conventions, and will work on promoting human rights.

