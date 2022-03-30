Nigeria: Osinbajo Cancels Trip to Lagos, Heads for Kaduna Over Tragic Train Attack

29 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday afternoon cancelled his trip to Lagos and made a detour to Kaduna to visit the scene of the terrorists' attack on a train Monday night.

Vice President Osinbajo was on his way to Lagos to attend the 13th Colloquium making Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's 70th birthday Tuesday afternoon, before making a detour to Kaduna

"On his way to Lagos for the 13th Tinubu Colloquium marking former Lagos State Gov's 70th birthday, VP had to detour to Kaduna this afternoon on receiving news of the extent of human & material losses occasioned by yesterday's dastardly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway route... ", Osinbajo's media aide, Laolu Akande, tweeted.

Details later...

