Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack 'Callous', 'Matter of Grave Concern' - Buhari

"The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured," Mr Buhari says.

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the attack on the Kaduna-bound train as 'callous' and a matter of grave concern.

Mr Buhari was quoted as saying this in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

"No one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom," the Nigerian leader was quoted as saying.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how terrorists Monday night attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train, first with explosives before shooting at passengers.

At least eight people have been confirmed killed in the attack while many others are still missing, according to the Kaduna State Government.

In his statement Tuesday evening, Mr Shehu said President Buhari has directed that a system be put in place to prevent such attacks in future.

"President Buhari has directed the immediate conclusion of all the processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line and that this be extended to cover the Lagos-Ibadan railway line," the spokesperson wrote.

"He also directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation management to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay."

Mr Shehu said the president gave the directives at a meeting with security chiefs in Abuja Tuesday.

Read the full statement by Mr Shehu below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

President Buhari has directed the immediate conclusion of all the processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line and that this be extended to cover the Lagos-Ibadan railway line.

He also directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation management to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay.

The President gave these directives in Abuja, Tuesday, after receiving briefs from the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, as well as Major General Samuel Adebayo, the Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi in the State House.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, the President charged the law enforcement chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped and ensure that each of the callous terrorists are hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts as no one or group should be allowed to make the country prostrate.

President Buhari reiterated his earlier directive that the military should deal ruthlessly with terrorists. He asked them to be more decisive and not spare anyone unlawfully wielding the AK 47 weapon.

"No one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom," said the President.

President Buhari strongly condemned the bombing of the passenger train, describing it as a "matter of grave concern."

According to the President, "like most Nigerians, I am deeply pained by its occurrence, the second of its type, which has resulted in the death of a yet to be determined number of passengers and others who suffered injuries.

"The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured," he said.

The President commended the Law Enforcement agencies for their prompt response and emergency personnel who were responsible for the evacuation and treatment of the injured persons.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 29, 2022