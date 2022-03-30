Kenya: Safaricom Customers to Enjoy Up to 100% More Data at No Extra Cost

Nairobi — Safaricom has announced a revamp of its data plans with both prepay and postpay customers set to enjoy up to 100pc more data on their favorite daily, weekly, monthly and select all-in-one plans.

The move is set to offer customers increased value in recognition of the prevailing economic landscape that has seen the cost of living go up as customers get to browse more at zero extra costs.

"Kenya's economy has shown considerable resilience to the enormous shocks it has been subjected to over the last two years. At Safaricom, we recognize the additional economic strain that our customers have had to bear and remain committed to delivering solutions that provide a cushion while enabling them to enjoy the transformative power of the internet," said Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom PLC.

Some of the headline changes include the Sh20 daily plan, which has been increased to 100MB, up from 50MB; the Sh99 weekly plan with 500MB, up from 350MB, and the Sh1000 monthly plan that now offers 7GB, up from 5GB.

Safaricom has continued to support Kenyans across various areas including doubling fiber speeds when remote learning and working became the norm, partnering with various learning institutions to provide concessional data rates, zero-rating M-PESA transactions, and enabling MSMEs through Pochi la Biashara.