Kenya's Pandya, Mirza Return Ahead of ARC Equator Rally

Nairobi — Paras Pandya and Izhar Mirza are set to return from sabbatical after months of inactivity.

The Mombasa based duo have entered into the ARC Equator Rally Kenya slated for Naivasha on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will be held in the outskirts of Naivasha town and will serve as the third round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) after Nakuru and Il-Bisil rallies.

It will also count towards the second round of the FIA African Rally Championship after Rallye Bandama of Ivory Coast.

Izhar is exuding confidence and hoping to dust off a few cobwebs prior to the event.

"I have not sat in my rally car since WRC Safari Rally last year. I took a sabbatical after the event to also concentrate on work given the tough COVID-19 situation," Izhar said.

"I can't wait to get back in the saddle as this event will serve as a dry run for the WRC event slated for June," added Izhar who will be piloting a Coast Pekee Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

Paras, on the other hand is equally in upbeat mood as he is currently fine-tuning his Synergy Gases Racing Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X at Baldev Chager's BHP Performance Workshop in Nairobi's Spring Valley to ensure that it is in good nick well in time.

Asked if he feels rusty after the long break, Paras said he is as fit as a fiddle and good to go for the event.

"I have not competed in a national event since last year but what better way to blow away the cobwebs than getting back to the bucket seat of a Mitsubishi? I'm overly excited to be back and looking forward to some seat time this season."

"The car is fine. Just awaiting final checks by Boldy (Baldev Chager) this week, the last National last rally I did was Ramisi in 2021," Paras explained.

"And then again we just did our Club Rally recently in Mombasa, so we are not rusty."

Equator Rally has attracted current ARC leader Leroy Gomes of Zambia in a Ford Fiesta-R2 and Uganda's Amaanraj Rai in a Skoda, Giancarlo Davite of Rwandan has also entered the event in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

The FIA African Rally Championship (the equivalent of AFCON in football) was run for the first time in 1981.

It features an all-gravel calendar with events taking place against a backdrop of stunning landscapes across the continent's Sub-Saharan region.

Only the fastest five drivers from the Qualifying Stage - rather than the previous 15 -will take part in the selection of starting positions for the opening leg of an event.