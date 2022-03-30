Kenya: To End Politics of Deceit, Kenyatta-Odinga Must Go - Ruto

Kitui — Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject the Azimio La Umoja coalition.

He said the move will help end the politics of conmanship in the country.

Dr Ruto regretted that Opposition Leader Raila Odinga thrives on the politics of deceit.

Speaking today in Kitui and Makueni Counties, Dr Ruto urged Ukambani residents not to fall for Odinga's lies.

He faulted the ODM chief for deceiving Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka that he would support his candidature this year.

He said: "Odinga asked Musyoka to support him one last time, promising to return the favour to him by supporting his 2022 bid. That was a lie."

The Deputy President asked Ukambani residents to join the hustler nation, promising to sign an economic charter that addresses their challenges.

He said: "This time round let us work together and form the next government."

Dr Ruto said the Hustler Nation is the only political formation with a people-centred agenda.

The Deputy President said those in the Azimio La Umoja coalition are only focused on changing the constitution to create positions for leaders as opposed to the unemployed youth.

He said: "This is not a constitutional moment, this is an economic moment. Our priority is to fix the economy so that we can create jobs and opportunities for Kenyans."

He was accompanied by Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau, MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama and Kitui Gubernatorial Aspirant Jonathan Mueke.

Dr Munyaka asked Ukambani residents to ditch the opposition for Kenya Kwanza Alliance that has a better chance of forming the next government.

He said: "President Uhuru Kenyatta is deceiving us, all MPs in Kiambu are in Hustler Nation, including his home MP, senator and woman rep."

Musyoka asked Ukumbani residents not to follow leaders who will lead them in the opposition.

He said Azimio La Umoja has no chance of forming government in August.

He said: "In 2013 and 2017 we were lied to join the opposition. Let's not make that mistake again.

Muthama said Ukambani residents will no longer be held hostage by a few leaders who get paid to sell out residents.

Dr Kindiki said the Kenya Kwanza administration will prioritize programmes and policies that will create jobs for Kenyans.

He said: "Our biggest priority is to change the Constitution so that we can create jobs for the people."

At the same time, Dr Ruto said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration will change the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to a grant.

The Deputy President said they will transform HELB to make it more beneficial to needy students.

He said: "We will remove interest on HELB, increase the amount and ensure it is timely."

He said no student will be placed on Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) because of student loans.